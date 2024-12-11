NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NWE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on December 31st

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

NorthWestern Energy Group has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. NorthWestern Energy Group has a payout ratio of 72.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NorthWestern Energy Group to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NWE opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.30. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 12 month low of $46.15 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.38.

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $37,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,270.16. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

