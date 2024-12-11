Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Position Lifted by Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 4.6% of Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,125,000 after purchasing an additional 80,070 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 289,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 37,346 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 254,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,309,000 after buying an additional 31,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.7 %

NVO stock opened at $109.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.15 and a 200 day moving average of $126.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $148.15.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

