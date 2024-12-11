Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NPCT opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $11.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

In other Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 26,708 shares of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $302,334.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,830,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,039,595.96. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,047 shares of company stock worth $3,838,178.

