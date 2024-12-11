Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 31st

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $12.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38.
About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund
