NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th.
NV5 Global Stock Up 1.3 %
Institutional Trading of NV5 Global
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in NV5 Global by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Redwood Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter worth $12,599,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in NV5 Global by 42.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.
About NV5 Global
NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.
