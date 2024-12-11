NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10,025.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th.

NVR stock opened at $8,853.62 on Friday. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $6,452.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9,964.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9,303.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8,729.30.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $125.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVR will post 494.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. The trade was a 51.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total value of $1,188,412.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,679. This trade represents a 35.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 775 shares of company stock worth $7,294,073. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

