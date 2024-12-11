NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,284 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 8,386 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $45,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This represents a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $217.94 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $201.58 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.07. The firm has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.14.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

