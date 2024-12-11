Open Loot Self Reported Market Cap Tops $67.33 Million (OL)

Open Loot (OL) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Open Loot has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Loot token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges. Open Loot has a total market cap of $67.33 million and $165.20 million worth of Open Loot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Open Loot Token Profile

Open Loot’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,346,997 tokens. Open Loot’s official Twitter account is @openloot. The official website for Open Loot is openloot.com.

Buying and Selling Open Loot

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Loot (OL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Open Loot has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 243,072,989.5969 in circulation. The last known price of Open Loot is 0.28672734 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $169,953,829.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openloot.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Loot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Loot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Loot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

