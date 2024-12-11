Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.48.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Bank of America raised their price objective on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Oracle from $157.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its stake in Oracle by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 30,729 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $177.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.76 and a 200 day moving average of $154.67. Oracle has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $198.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

