Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 111,937 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,138 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,937 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,103,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,371,000 after acquiring an additional 619,836 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,055,000 after acquiring an additional 344,355 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,412,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,253,000 after acquiring an additional 396,829 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,096,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,553 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,890,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,957,000 after acquiring an additional 368,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

