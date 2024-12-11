Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,035,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after acquiring an additional 181,289 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 1,270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 161,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 149,832 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 282,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 93,672 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 79,440 shares during the last quarter.

Get Simplify Enhanced Income ETF alerts:

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HIGH opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82.

About Simplify Enhanced Income ETF

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.