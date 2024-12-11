Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AerCap by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,862,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,579,000 after purchasing an additional 370,906 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 0.7% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,525,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,917,000 after purchasing an additional 23,994 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 12.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,860,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,423,000 after purchasing an additional 208,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,574,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 2.1% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,589,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,595,000 after acquiring an additional 32,911 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AER opened at $96.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average is $94.35. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $70.48 and a 12-month high of $100.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.82.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

