Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,635 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $864,390,000 after buying an additional 3,179,308 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,070,813,000 after buying an additional 2,627,768 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $163,468,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,286,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $998,767,000 after buying an additional 2,056,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $134,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.51.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $136.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

