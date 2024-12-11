Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $82,485,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth about $49,145,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 250.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 224,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,350,000 after buying an additional 160,269 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 59.2% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 223,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,132,000 after buying an additional 83,172 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 89.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 167,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,745,000 after buying an additional 78,887 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CYBR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $328.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $306.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.37.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CYBR stock opened at $312.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,156.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $300.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.29. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $198.01 and a fifty-two week high of $333.32.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

