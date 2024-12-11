Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 221 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 159.2% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 83.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,148,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,186,000 after acquiring an additional 539,936 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $294,381.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,054.21. This trade represents a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $128.96 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.95 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

