Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 4,413.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 383,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,645,000 after buying an additional 374,952 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 101,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 45,724 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 34.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 53.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 43,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $92.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.26 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 36.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,053.05. This trade represents a 14.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Omnicom Group

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

