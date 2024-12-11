Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Holdings Decreased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSCR. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter valued at $27,452,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 31.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,886,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,478,000 after buying an additional 934,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at $14,716,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 161.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,038,000 after buying an additional 860,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter valued at $12,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner purchased 358,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $4,927,425.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,810,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,839,018. The trade was a 6.58 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 6,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $117,809.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,872.96. This represents a 7.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,055,478 shares of company stock valued at $14,432,852 and sold 103,610 shares valued at $1,847,519. 25.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oscar Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.17 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Oscar Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSCR. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America cut Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

