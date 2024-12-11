Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.180-1.380 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.0 million-$395.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.3 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.500-6.700 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of NYSE OXM traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 1.56. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $72.24 and a 1-year high of $113.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.93.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.84 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $129,721.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,007.56. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

