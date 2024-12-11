PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 98.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 28.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PD. Bank of America cut their price target on PagerDuty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PagerDuty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of PD stock opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.09. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $421,741.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 545,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,925,754.84. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 907,631 shares in the company, valued at $18,188,925.24. The trade was a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,396 shares of company stock worth $1,733,561. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

