Passumpsic Savings Bank Takes Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 140.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern Energy Group

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $37,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,270.16. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE NWE opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.15 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.38.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.06 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 15.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.08%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

