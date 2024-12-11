PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 186.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 930.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 1.4 %

PYPL stock opened at $88.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.77 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.70.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

