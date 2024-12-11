Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Pediatrix Medical Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Pediatrix Medical Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Mary Ann E. Moore sold 8,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $129,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,960. This trade represents a 5.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 27,600 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $423,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,784.05. This trade represents a 16.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MD. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 54.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pediatrix Medical Group has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $16.41.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.87 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Get Free Report

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.