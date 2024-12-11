PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lowered by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $159.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $219.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.85 and a one year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 79.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

