Perspective Therapeutics (CATX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE: CATX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/25/2024 – Perspective Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/25/2024 – Perspective Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

11/22/2024 – Perspective Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $22.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2024 – Perspective Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

10/24/2024 – Perspective Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Perspective Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CATX opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,096.66%. On average, analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt purchased 12,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $49,006.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,416. This represents a 35.66 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Heidi Henson purchased 25,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,003.75. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 67,570 shares of company stock valued at $256,789. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 3,994.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,504,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,392 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,799,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,014,000 after purchasing an additional 355,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,812 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,390,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 129,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

