PetroFrontier (CVE:PFC) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PetroFrontier Corp. (CVE:PFC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 4902000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

PetroFrontier Stock Down 57.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 72.95.

PetroFrontier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PetroFrontier Corp. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada. The company was headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PetroFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.