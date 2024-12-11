Pfizer’s (PFE) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their neutral rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

NYSE PFE opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $144.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.36. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 102.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38,015 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

