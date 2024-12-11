POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 1573236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

POET Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -103.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24.

About POET Technologies

(Get Free Report)

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.