Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 162,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in DouYu International by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in DouYu International by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd lifted its position in DouYu International by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

DouYu International Trading Down 3.8 %

DouYu International stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $373.94 million, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

