Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $995,000 in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 139,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter worth $145,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 563.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 171,173 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 2,054,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after buying an additional 561,720 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter worth about $283,000.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance

SUPV stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

