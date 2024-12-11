Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 156,944 The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 156,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Real Brokerage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 198.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Real Brokerage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Real Brokerage by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 18,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 117.0% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 26,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REAX opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Real Brokerage Profile

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $372.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.61 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 73.22% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

