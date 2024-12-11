Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $1.40 Million Position in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 893,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 37,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.61. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGLS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regulus Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

