Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (BPOPM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on January 2nd

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has decreased its dividend by an average of 56.3% annually over the last three years.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BPOPM opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.57. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

About Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

