PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,031 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.05% of PPG Industries worth $15,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 465.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

PPG opened at $125.42 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.07 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.11%.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,513.20. The trade was a 12.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.93.

Read Our Latest Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.