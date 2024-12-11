Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Premier Health of America Inc. (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 123370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Separately, Leede Financial lowered shares of Premier Health of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.
Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes.
