Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PBH. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 11th. Sidoti cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

NYSE PBH traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.25. 375,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day moving average is $72.19. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $57.95 and a 52-week high of $86.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $283.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.09 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, EVP Adel Mekhail sold 9,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $743,166.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,930. This trade represents a 33.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 10,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $898,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,510,635.20. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,810 shares of company stock worth $3,187,300 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 106.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

