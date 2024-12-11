ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

PRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on ProAssurance from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut ProAssurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ProAssurance

ProAssurance Trading Down 1.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:PRA opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $851.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ProAssurance during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 94.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

(Get Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.