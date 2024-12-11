Probe Gold (TSE:PRB) Upgraded by Desjardins to “Moderate Buy” Rating

Desjardins upgraded shares of Probe Gold (TSE:PRB – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Probe Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

TSE PRB opened at C$1.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.60. Probe Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.08 and a 12 month high of C$1.95. The stock has a market cap of C$295.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Probe Gold Inc, a precious metal exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Novador property comprising 436 square kilometers, which includes the Monique, Pascalis, and Courvan trends and their deposits located in the city of Val-d’Or, Quebec.

