Probe Gold (TSE:PRB) Upgraded by Desjardins to “Moderate Buy” Rating

Desjardins upgraded shares of Probe Gold (TSE:PRB – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Probe Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.
Probe Gold Inc, a precious metal exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Novador property comprising 436 square kilometers, which includes the Monique, Pascalis, and Courvan trends and their deposits located in the city of Val-d’Or, Quebec.
