Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Prudential were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 45.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 202.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential by 19.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 43.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Prudential to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Prudential Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.52.

Prudential Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.