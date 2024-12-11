Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MSCI were worth $19,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in MSCI by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of MSCI by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in MSCI by 65.1% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $612.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,777,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,456,251.20. This represents a 0.89 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $628.81 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $635.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $596.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $551.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.15 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.83.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

