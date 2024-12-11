Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,823 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $15,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 866.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $123.03 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $125.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

