Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $14.94 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,659 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Corteva were worth $14,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Corteva by 44.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 354.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $59.44 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.15. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Corteva from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corteva

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.