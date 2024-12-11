Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $17.68 Million Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 188,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,510 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $17,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 39.6% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,387,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 696,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,964,000 after buying an additional 150,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,171,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GEHC opened at $82.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

