Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $22.14 Million Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,255 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $22,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 302.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $173.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.39. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.33 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 4,474 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $793,508.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,238 shares in the company, valued at $20,261,251.68. The trade was a 3.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $6,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,187.80. The trade was a 73.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 843,196 shares of company stock valued at $137,525,818. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on DoorDash from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.27.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

