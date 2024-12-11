Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 9,050 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.17% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $19,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 328,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,365,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,338,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,488,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

OHI stock opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.06%.

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. This represents a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,000. The trade was a 36.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

