Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 183,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,078,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 23.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,407,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,626,000 after buying an additional 1,389,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 191.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,904,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after buying an additional 1,250,318 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,610,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 343.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 657,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,652,000 after acquiring an additional 509,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 10,528.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 324,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after buying an additional 321,121 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Novartis stock opened at $100.14 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $204.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.15 and its 200 day moving average is $110.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Novartis had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

