PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.56, but opened at $22.05. PureTech Health shares last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 361 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners started coverage on PureTech Health in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised PureTech Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

PureTech Health Stock Down 2.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureTech Health

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 302,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.26% of PureTech Health at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

