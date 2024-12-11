Q1 Earnings Estimate for Symbotic Issued By William Blair

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Symbotic in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Symbotic’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYM. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Symbotic from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Symbotic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson cut Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Symbotic from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Symbotic Price Performance

NASDAQ SYM opened at $26.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.60. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of -446.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $125,383.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,183.44. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carol J. Hibbard sold 22,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $660,896.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,084.48. The trade was a 40.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,878 shares of company stock worth $1,340,556 over the last three months. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,347.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,128,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Symbotic by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 668,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after acquiring an additional 51,712 shares in the last quarter.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.