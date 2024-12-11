Q3 EPS Forecast for Edwards Lifesciences Reduced by Analyst

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report released on Wednesday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.35.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $73.41 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,532,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,080,845,000 after buying an additional 14,610,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,733,270,000 after buying an additional 256,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,827,347,000 after buying an additional 809,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,521,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $889,050,000 after purchasing an additional 284,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,078,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,078,000 after purchasing an additional 806,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $327,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,593.52. This represents a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,150 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.