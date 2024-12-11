Q4 Earnings Estimate for BRP Issued By DA Davidson

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BRP in a report released on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of BRP from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BRP from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. National Bank Financial cut BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BRP from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOOO opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.32. BRP has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Trading of BRP

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in BRP by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BRP by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of BRP by 18.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. BRP’s payout ratio is 32.98%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

