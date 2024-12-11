Q4 EPS Estimates for Lakeland Industries Cut by Roth Capital

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital decreased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Lakeland Industries in a report released on Friday, December 6th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Lakeland Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lakeland Industries’ FY2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Lakeland Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ LAKE opened at $22.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $163.17 million, a P/E ratio of -245.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $26.10.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the second quarter valued at $597,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 4.6% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 35.8% in the second quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 19,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

